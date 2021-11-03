Paytm partners with Darjeeling Himalayan Railway to launch mobile ticket booking for toy trains

New Delhi: India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants Paytm has today announced the launch of QR-code based ticketing system in a strategic partnership with Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR). This new service would give commuters the option to avoid long queues to buy tickets for toy trains operated by the DHR . They can now simply purchase digital tickets on their Paytm app, and proceed for the journey.

With this, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has become one of the first operators of toy trains in India to enable digital ticketing systems.

Paytm digital tickets will enable commuters to book tickets without being physically present at the railway stations. All they need to do is open their Paytm app, enter the date of journey, select the type of train & schedule and make payment to receive the PNR number. They can display this digital ticket to the Ticket Collector to commence their journey.

Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer at Paytm said, “We are excited to partner with the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway for digital tickets. The convenience of buying tickets on the Paytm app will further enhance the vacation experience of tourists in the region.”

Priyam Agarwal, Assistant Director of Darjeeling Himalayan Railway said, “The Joyrides have been a landmark in Darjeeling’s culture and tourism. We are happy to have partnered with Paytm to bring the QR code ticketing system to the Joyrides, with an aim to reduce ticket booking time and lead to shorter queues as well. In these times, contactless ticketing will also be of great help in maintaining social distancing. DHR looks forward to an efficient future and to continue to bring joy to people’s lives.”

Besides train tickets, Paytm App also enables users to book tickets for metro trains, flights and inter-city buses. The company has partnerships with all major domestic airlines and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent. It has direct integration with over 2,000 bus operators, as of June 30, 2021. The platform leverages its transactional and behavioural insights to suggest relevant travel ticketing options to users on the Paytm app. It has innovated in the travel ticketing vertical for customer convenience by launching new products such as a nearby airport feature, EMI-based loans for flight travel, PNR confirmation status and live running status for train travel as well as contactless ticket-buying on buses.