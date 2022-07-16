MIZORAM: MEETING ON PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2022 HELD WITH OBSERVERS

New Delhi : A meeting regarding Presidential Election, 2022 was held at Commissioner & Secretary’s Room, Mizoram Legislative Assembly today at 3:00PM under the following election officials :-

1. Shri H. Lalrinawma, Assistant Returning Officer & Presiding Officer

2. Shri Lalhmahruaia Zote, Assistant Returning Officer

3. Shri Surendra Singh, IAS, Observer

4. Shri Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary, Election Commission of India

5. Shri David L. Pachuau, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram

The designated Election Observer Shri Surendra Singh and Principal Secretary, Election Commission of India Shri Avinash Kumar, alongwith other concerned state officials, visited and checked the main polling hall, security measures as well as other venues prepared for the election procedure for the conduct of Presidential elections. Observer Shri Surendra Singh commended the state election concerned officials on the over-all arrangements, which he said were highly satisfactory.

The polling hours for the Presidential Election, 2022 on 18th July (Monday) will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm.