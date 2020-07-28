Bhubaneswar: The mist sprayer ‘fog cannon’ continued operation to contain infection in the western city of Sambalpur. The truck-mounted machine, pressed into servive from coal mines of Lakhanpur Area in Ib Valley Coalfields, covered accessible areas from Zilla School chowk to Laxmi Talkies, Sambalpur Railway station Khetrajpur, Samaleswri temple area and while return to Kunjelpada road.

Operation to sanitise city in wake of rising #COVID19 positive cases is being undertaken by the company as per planning of the district administration.

