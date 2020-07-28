Odisha: RWA comes up with COVID Care Home in Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The community partnership theme of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) once again came to the limelight today with the resident welfare association (RWA) of BMC-Bhawani Enclave in Saheed Nagar starting a 10-beded COVID Care Home for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic cases of Novel Corona virus disease on its campus.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, while inaugurating the facility, thanked the RWA for its effort and also invited other RWAs to follow in the footsteps and develop such facilities across the Temple City for better management of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also expressed his happiness over the sanitation activities undertaken by the RWA at BMC-Bhawani Enclave. Dr Biswajit Mishra president and Mahendra Prasad , secretary of the RWA, were also present.

The BMC authorities also organised a RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test for 100 members of the RWA of BMC-Bhawani Enclave on this occasion. The city has seen a rapid rise in tests with the BMC organising several camps for such tests across the State Capital.

It can be mentioned here that as per official record under the BMC area, there are 262 RWAs in the city. While under the North Zone there are 84 RWAs, under South East there are 107 and under the South West Zone there are 71 RWAs, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Human Resources Department of the State Bank of India Local Head Office in a letter to BMC has evinced interest for establishing a COVID Care Centre (CCC) in the city exclusively for its employees. Referring to the communication from Health and Family Welfare Department dated July 13 the bank has proposed to establish a CCC at SBI Holiday Home at Soubhagya Nagar in the city. The bank has also identified Chief Manager (Industrial Relation) Biswajit Mishra as the nodal officer for this purpose.

Sources in the BMC, has also informed that many religious organisations and non-government organisations (NGOs) have evinced interest to establish such facilities as community participation activity under the civic body to help the city in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

