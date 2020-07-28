Prime Minister noticed success of pearl farmer trained by ICAR-CIFA Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Every year ICAR-CIFA trains many youth and farmers in freshwater pearl farming. A pearl farmer who undergone training at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Bhubaneswar got a special mention in the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s Mann Ki Baat programme. Sri Jaishankar Kumar, a government servant, turned pearl farmer from Begusarai, Bihar attended the pearl culture training organized by the ICAR-CIFA. Later he went onto establish his pearl culture farm and started producing pearls in an integrated farming model with fish, duck, poultry, and vermicomposting. He is one of the successful pearl farmer in the country and is now imparting training on pearl farming to other farmers and migrant workers who returned home due to the Covid-19 crisis. He is an innovative and skillful entrepreneur who is in constant touch with this Institute in upgrading his skill. Hon’ble Prime Minister during his address in the 14th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat 2.0’ broadcasted on 26 July appreciated the spirit of farmers who explored new avenues to increase their income, and he referred that these sort of initiatives are extremely important for making India self-reliant. Dr J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science), ICAR, New Delhi, and Dr Saroj Kumar Swain, Director (Acting), ICAR-CIFA congratulated the farmer.

