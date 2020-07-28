Amrit Kashyap From Odisha Gets Featured In MTV Beats ‘Pyaar Karo Na’

By Roy

MTV launches the show ‘MTV Beats Pyaar Karo Na’. This digital dating show shot during lockdown over zoom has featured Odisha’s Amirt Kashyap in the 4th episode of the season aired on 26th of July on Voot app.



Amrit, who made his debut as an actor with ‘Chhichhore’, talks about his participation in MTV Beats Pyaar Karo Na. He says that he has been single for many years now. As they say beggars cannot be choosers, so its better to give a shot again to find love online.



Amrit started his journey from television and has done several ads, short films, and have been featured in music videos. His debut film ‘Chhichhore’ was widely appreciated by critics as well as the audience.



Further he says that throughout his career, no one has seen his romantic side yet. As he claims, its worth taking a risk when it comes to romance. The 27-year old is all set to begin the journey with the thought to keep it light and engaging.



Amrit is seen here digitally dating Vaishali Arora, a dancer from Kolkata. He is seen trying all kinds of tricks and stuffs to impress his date. The show is hosted by Akasa Singh.



As an actor Amrit believes that multitasking is a crucial part of his life. That is how the tasks in the episode seemed effortless for him. He is hopeful regarding the responses and feedback from the audience.

