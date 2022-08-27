Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports invites applications for Sports Awards 2022

New Delhi : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India invites applications for Sports Awards each year. The notification inviting applications for these sports awards for the year 2022 has been uploaded on the website www.yas.nic.in. The Indian Olympic Association/Sports Authority of India/recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards/ State and UTs Governments etc. are also intimated accordingly.

Applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities are invited for the award. This year onwards, applications are being invited only in online mode through a dedicated Portal. The applicants eligible in accordance with the award guidelines are permitted to self-apply, without the recommendation of the authorities/persons, online at the Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in only. In case of any issue faced in online application, the applicant may contact the Department of Sports at the e- mail id section.sp4-moyas[at]gov[dot]in or at Tel. No.011-23387432 from 9.00 am to 5.30 pm on any working day. The application of the eligible sportspersons for the award must be submitted at the Portal dbtyas-sports.gov.in by 11.59 pm on 20th September, 2022. Applications received after the last date will not be considered.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events whereas Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development. Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the Corporate entities and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy is given to university for overall top performance in inter-university tournaments.