Ministry of Tourism organises Special Campaign 2.0 for disposal of pending matters

New Delhi : A Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) was organized by the Ministry of Tourism from 2nd to 31st October 2022 in accordance with the vision of Swachh Bharat of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. The campaign was undertaken at the Ministry of Tourism Headquarters, field offices, PSUs and IHMs. The main focus of the campaign included the disposal of public grievances, references from the Members of Parliament, Cleanliness drive, weeding out of files, etc.

The Preparatory Phase of the Campaign was utilized to sensitize the officials, mobilize the ground functionaries for the Campaign, identify pendency and finalize the Campaign sites. A total of 112 cleanliness campaigns were undertaken across India by the Ministry of Tourism as part of Special Campaign 2.0. Students from IHMs and stakeholders from the tourism sector joined the cleanliness campaign for providing Swachh surroundings not only within the office and institutes premises but also in the areas visited by the tourists taking forward the concept of Jan Bhagidari. Banners on the Special Campaign 2.0 were produced and displayed at various sites. The cleanliness campaigns were also highlighted on social media platforms for creating awareness regarding Special Campaign 2.0 among the masses.

The targets and achievements pertaining to the campaign have been uploaded on the SCDPM Portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.