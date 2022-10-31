Vice President urges bureaucracy to take the lead in making India a developed nation during the ‘Amrit Kaal’

New Delhi : The Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar today called upon civil servants to take the lead in making India a developed nation during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ over the next 25 years. He suggested that they go by the spirit of the Prime Minister’s principle of “Minimum Government – Maximum Governance”, observing that ‘it is not a mere slogan, but the need of the hour’.

Shri Dhankhar, who is also the President of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), was attending its 68th Annual General Body Meeting in New Delhi today. It also marked the first visit of the Vice President to IIPA after assuming office.

Reflecting on the achievements of IIPA over the year, Shri Dhankhar said that ‘Mission Karmayogi enables an ecosystem that allows every individual in the government to exploit his/her potential. IIPA, with its enormous potential, has to catalyse that change’.

The Vice President observed that the Prime Minister’s exhortation of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ encapsulates the Indian civilisational ethos and the vision of the Indian constitution makers. He called upon the bureaucracy to make the vision a reality and work towards taking the government’s developmental vision to the last individual.

In his address at the AGM of IIPA, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the future ready bureaucracy needs to tackle the triple problems of aging population, rising income inequality and climate justice.

The Minister said, holding of AGM on the Birth Anniversary of Sardar Patel is a great tribute to the Iron man of India and Father of Civil Services.

Welcoming the Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also President of IIPA, Dr Jitendra Singh apprised him that IIPA is not only imparting training to the ‘Selected Civil Servants’ but also to ‘Elected People’s Representatives’. The Minister informed that it has started a series of programs for the elected representatives of Urban Local bodies and has held 04 programs for those from Jammu and Kashmir which is now a priority area for the present Govt.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, IIPA is contributing to the field of Capacity Building very pro-actively, but during the pandemic, it was able to conduct more than 100 offline and online training programs and quickly transformed itself into a powerhouse of Digital Training, prepared digital infrastructure as well as digital contents.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with the guidance and direction of the Prime Minister of India, the Government has launched Mission Karmayogi (National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building) with the objective to bring complete transformation in the capacity building of the civil services. IIPA has become an important partner in this mission extending whole-hearted support in the form of online courses on iGOT, workshops and conferences.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under the active guidance of our energetic Vice President, the challenge before IIPA is to build capacities of public Representatives to transform them into future ready Karmayogis.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, his dream is to make IIPA a Rainforest of thoughts where wild ideas from citizens, even from space technology are allowed to bloom under the academic guidance of our learned faculty. He said, IIPA @ 2047 should be a proud Global Institution promoting Indian ideas of management, economic thought and cultural thought. IIPA should prepare the young generation into a model bureaucracy of tomorrow catering to the needs of the Citizens as Citizen-centricity is the core of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that after a long moratorium, Life Membership of IIPA was reopened w.e.f. 1st January 2021, due to popular demands from all over India. IIPA has inducted over 500 Life Members since then, most of them serving Civil Servants and Academicians and 09 Assistant Secretaries, all IAS officers of 2020 batch as Members in one go.

The Minister said, the IIPA branches have also been doing very good in terms of academic activities and spreading the knowledge and awareness in the area of Public Administration and Governance throughout the nook and corner of India. He said, for IIPA to become a pan-Indian Institution, every Regional Branch should recommend at least 75 new members so that the membership base of IIPA is strengthened further. Regional Branches should indulge themselves more into the academic activities and carry out documentation in the field of Public Administration best practices like District Level Governance and all.

Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar,conferred “Paul H. Appleby Award 2022” for Distinguished Services to IIPA and to the field of Public Administration to 1. Shri V. Balasubramanian, IAS (Retd.), Dr. Arun Kumar Rath, IAS (Retd.) and Prof. (Dr.) D. Ravindra Prasad.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad Award for Academic Excellence for 2022 was given to Prof. Ramesh K. Arora, former Professor of Public Administration

Shri T.N. Chaturvedi Award for the best Article in IJPA for the year 2021 were conferred on Dr. Shamim Noor, Assistant Professor, Public Administration, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh and Dr. Saharin Priya Shaoun, a student of Department of Public Administration, University of Chittagong, Bangladesh for the article on “Online Education and Community Participation in Bangladesh: Challenges and Opportunities to ensure Inclusive Learning during Covid 19 School closure”.

Shri T.N. Chaturvedi Memorial Certificate of Appreciation for the most number of Research Studies completed by an IIPA Faculty for the year 2021-22 was given to Dr. Surabhi Pandey

Dr. U.C. Agarwal Memorial Certificate of Appreciation for the most number of Articles written by an IIPA employee for the year 2021-22 was bagged by Dr. Neetu Jain and Dr. Shyamli Singh

Award to IIPA Regional and Local Branches for best performance

1. Karnataka Regional Branch – First Prize carrying a Certificate and cash award of Rs.10,000/-.

2. Tamilnadu Regional Branch – Second Prize carrying Certificate of Appreciation.

3. Jammu & Kashmir Regional Branch –Third Prize carrying Certificate of Appreciation.

(a) Award of Prizes to the Winners of the Annual Essay Prize Competition 2022:

First Prize – No entry was considered worthy of First Prize

Second Prize of Rs.7000/- to Mrs. Raman Sharma for his essay in Hindi on “Evolving Role of Women in Leadership and Society”

Third Prize of Rs.5000/- to Ms. Iha Rashmi Verma for her essay in English on “Evolving Role of Women in Leadership and Society”

(b) Award of Prize to the Winner of the Annual Case Study Competition, 2022:

Second Prize of Rs.6,000/- to Dr. Shiv Prakash Katiya for his Case Study on the topic “Digital India – A Case Study of Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abiyan (PMDISHA)”.