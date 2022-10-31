CBDT concludes the Special Campaign 2.0 by launching HARIT (Hariyali Achievement Resolution by Income Tax department) Aaykar initiative

New Delhi : The Government of India undertook Special Campaign for Swachhata in government offices and disposal of pending matters from 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October 2022, on the lines of the Special Campaign held in 2021. The Special Campaign 2.0 covered all Ministries/ Departments of Government of India. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) along with its subordinate offices of Income Tax Department enthusiastically participated in the Special Campaign 2.0. The Campaign was organized in two phases – Preparatory Phase from 14th September, 2022 to 30th September, 2022 and Implementation Phase from 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022.

During the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 2.0, officers were sensitized, ground functionaries were mobilized, nodal officers were appointed, campaign sites were finalized and scrap/ redundant materials were identified. Further, pendency in specific categories including public grievances, grievance appeals etc. was identified.

During the campaign phase, all out efforts were made to dispose-off all identified references and to improve the overall cleanliness of Government offices. The efforts of the Department in the Special Campaign 2.0 were widely disseminated through media including social media. Progress of the campaign was monitored on a daily basis.

During the campaign, the Department resolved more than 27,000 public grievances which include CPGRAMS as well as e-Nivaran grievances. About 800 grievance appeals were also disposed of.

Special efforts were made for Swachhata in Government offices and 416 Swachhata campaigns were conducted across India which include campaigns conducted in field offices at urban and suburban locations. Record management in offices was also attended to on priority and more than 63,000 redundant office files were weeded out. Under these campaigns, office scrap was disposed of, which generated revenue of more than Rs. 19 lakh and freed up space of around 67,000 sq. ft. Special efforts were also made for beautification of reclaimed office spaces, to enhance the work environment. Furthermore, balconies, terraces and rooftops have been converted into green spaces in various office buildings in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and North Eastern Region. ‘Aaykar Udyaan’, a herbal garden has also been developed at Aaykar Bhawan, Mumbai.

Best practices of the Department in the field of grievance redressal through Aaykar Sewa Kendras and in the field of Swachhata through reuse of waste plastic by creation of vertical gardens were specifically highlighted. More than 120 tweets with an average of 4 tweets per day were done by the Department to give wide publicity to the Department’s efforts for Swachhata and disposal of pending matters.

The Chairman, CBDT, Shri Nitin Gupta concluded the Special Campaign 2.0 on a high note by launching HARIT Aaykar (Hariyali Achievement Resolution by Income Tax department) initiative on 31st October, 2022 by planting and inaugurating the Aaykar Aranya, a series of micro forests near Attari on the India-Pakistan border. He further exhorted the officers and officials of the Department to work towards achieving the objectives of HARIT Aaykar initiative to increase green spaces and create micro-forests in and around Income Tax department’s buildings and other public areas.