Ministry of External Affairs issues Advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT skilled youth

New Delhi : Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar.

The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India based agents.

The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions.

Therefore, Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources. Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer.