New Delhi : The 4th India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held on the sidelines of UNGA in New York on 23 September 2022. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar and The Honourable Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration of Belize co- chaired the Meeting.

2. The meeting was a follow up to PM Shri Narendra Modi’s historic meeting with the leaders of CARICOM countries on the sidelines of the UNGA in September 2019. The meeting was attended by the Hon’ble Foreign Ministers of Barbados, Dominica, Bahamas, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname.

3. During the meeting, both sides expressed happiness at the steady progress in cooperation between India and countries of the CARICOM. They also reviewed the implementation of the announcements made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the leaders of CARICOM in 2019.

4. The two sides held discussions on deepening political engagement, and increasing trade and investment and cooperation in the context of post pandemic economic recovery. Both sides also deliberated on development partnership and capacity building including through tailor made and specialized training courses and deputation of experts based on the requirements of the CARICOM countries.

5. CARICOM leaders acknowledged and thanked India’s solidarity during the COVID19 pandemic expressed through supplies of essential medicines and vaccines. The two sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation such as health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, IT and ITES capacity building, culture and sports.

6. The two sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation in the international fora. They agreed to work together on global issues such as food and energy security, combating climate change as well as disaster management and resilience.

7. They highlighted the role played and the contributions made by the large and vibrant Indian diaspora who continue to serve as an enduring link of friendship between India and the Caribbean region. They agreed to work towards further strengthening people to people contact and cultural links.

8. The fourth India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ meeting underscored the commitment of the two sides to deepen their relations both in the bilateral and global contexts.