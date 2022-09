Bhubaneswar : As directed by CM Naveen Patnaik and Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra & Secy to CM (#5T) VK Pandian reviewed the progress of different projects at Dhamra Port including Jamujhadi-Dhamra road construction, doubling of Bhadrak-Dhamra rail line & airstrip construction at Dhamra.

Besides, the team reviewed progress of construction of LNG terminal at Dhamra Port, establishment of port-based industrial area, connectivity and construction of bridge over Mantei River.

The team visited Akhandalamani Temple in Bhadrak district & reviewed progress of renovation & beautification work. As per the Hon’ble CM’s directive, ₹6 Cr has been provided for the project. Work to be completed by November.