[LG SIGNATURE Inspirations] John Legend’s Invitation to the Legendary House

New Delhi : Because leisure time can be so hard to come by, it’s important to treat ourselves with the luxuries we truly deserve when the rare opportunity to unwind comes around. John Legend, the multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and LG SIGNATURE brand ambassador, has always appreciated his spare time, which is why he indulges in only the most exclusive experiences to make the most of his important downtime.

This is why he teamed up with LG SIGNATURE, a home appliance brand offering premium lifestyles through its perfect blend of art and technology, to give his pool house an entirely new and refined look.

Legend revealed his upgraded cabana to the public for the first time through a virtual home tour called The Legendary House, hosted by Legend himself. The tour kicks off with the talented musician greeting the audience with a welcome drink in his gorgeous kitchen with a view.

After Legend stepped on the projected “Door Open” light of the LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator, its sleek door swung open with exceptional grace. “Hands full, no problem,” Legend noted. He then placed his groceries inside the Custom Chill™ Pantry, complete with customizable temperature settings for the most delicate food items and beverages, so that snacking would be both delicious and effortless when chilling by the pool in the evening.

Moving from the kitchen to the living room, Legend gave his fans a look at the world’s first rollable TV, the LG SIGNATURE OLED R, which was used to display an immersive sneak peek into Legend’s upcoming Las Vegas concert through its razor-sharp, self-lit-pixel-inspired picture quality.

Next up on Legend’s schedule had him take a brief moment to sit back and loosen up, inviting viewers to do the same by joining him for a one-minute yoga session. Legend smoothly rolled his OLED R into its Line View, minimizing the display and transforming his living room into an airy yoga den. Turning on the special mood lighting and soothing sounds of OLED R, Legend was then able to take a well-deserved mental break from his busy life.

Choosing to round the day off with a delectable glass of wine, Legend headed for the beautifully finished LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar which harmonizes with the open décor of his sprawling pool house. With just two quick knocks on the cellar’s door, Legend revealed his exclusive wine collection to the public, including a limited-edition Legend X SIGNATURE wine curated by his outstanding LVE label.

As John Legend’s Legendary House tour demonstrated beautifully, LG SIGNATURE facilitates the pinnacle of luxe living through its elegant and innovative products which marry art and technology. To watch The Legendary House tour, visit the LG SIGNATURE YouTube channel and Instagram account, and stay tuned for more stories on the brand’s inspiring collaborations through the LG SIGNATURE Inspirations series.