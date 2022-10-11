New Delhi : Diet, water intake, sleep, work and mental balance are the key factors to lead a healthy life. Ayurveda is the science of body, senses, mind and soul. It is a matter of knowledge which is directly related to human health and wellness. These are the words of Dr. Amit, Research Officer (Ayurveda), Central Ayurveda Research Institute, New Delhi. He was delivering a keynote lecture in the special session on [email protected] organised by CSIR-NIScPR. The theme of his lecture was “Basic principles of Ayurveda for being healthy with special focus on old age persons and mental health”. This program was organized by the Ministry of AYUSH in association with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), New Delhi on 11 October 2022.

Dr. Amit while delivering a special lecture on Ayurveda and health at CSIR-NIScPR

On this occasion, in her welcome address, Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR said that Indian culture talks about the harmony of body, mind and soul in a holistic concept of human health and this is the key characteristic of Indian traditional knowledge system. She also talks about the recent contributions of Scientifically Validated Societal Traditional Knowledge (SVASTIK) program of CSIR-NIScPR and gave correlations and insights received from this program which add value to Ayurveda and traditional knowledge system of our country.

Dr. Suman Ray, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR proposed vote of thanks and Shri Aniruddha Tiwari compered the program. After this special session, a Free Medical Camp was also organized by the Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India in which the Ayurveda experts of the Ministry imparted medical consultation to CSIR-NIScPR staff.