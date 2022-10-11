Nitin Gadkari Launches first of its kind pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in India

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari Launched Toyota’s first of its kind pilot project on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) in India today which would run on 100% petrol as well as 20 to 100% blended ethanol and electric power. Union Ministers Shri Mahendranath Pandey , Shri Bhupender Yadav, Union MoS Shri Rameswar Teli , Karnataka Minister Dr. Shri Murugesh Nirani , Vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Pvt. Ltd. Shri Vikram Kirloskar and MD & CEO of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Mr Masakazu Yoshimura were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering Shri Gadkari said 6 to 8 percent increase in agricultural growth rate is necessary for AtmaNirbhar Bharat. He emphasized on importance of converting surplus foodgrain and sugar into ethanol for boosting rural economy.

Encouraging ‘Anndatas’ to become ‘Urjadatas’, The Minister said the success of this pilot project will create an ecosystem of electric vehicles and make NewIndia, a global leader in the manufacture of these electric vehicles. He said such technologies are innovative, revolutionary, sustainable, cost-effective, energy-efficient & will completely transform the transportation sector in New India.