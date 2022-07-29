Minister’s Dashboard for schemes of the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying launched by Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

New Delhi : Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying launched the Minister’s dashboard for Animal Husbandry and Dairying today in New Delhi in the presence of Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, MoS, FAHD, Dr L Murugan, MoS, FAHD and I&B, and Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, FAHD. This is in line with Prime Minister’s vision to use technology as a means to digitally empower society and augment the knowledge economy.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has launched several schemes across States/UTs, in an attempt to strengthen the livestock sector in India through the introduction of new technologies, breeding programs, disease control and eradication programs, establishing dairy & meat processing infrastructures, human resource development etc. The schemes operate in a time bound manner and need to be reviewed periodically for effective implementation.

Aligned to the spirit of creating an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, and building a culture of ‘good governance’, this dashboard helps in monitoring, and reporting real-time scheme data, and in analysing the schemes’ key performance indicators and parameters through a visual matrix. This dashboard encapsulates the following schemes:

1. Livestock Health and Disease Control Program (LHDCP)

2. National Livestock Mission (NLM)

3. Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF)

4. National Program for Dairy Development Fund (NPDD)

5. Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM)

6. Supporting Dairy Co-operatives and Farmer Producer Organizations (SDCFPO)

7. Dairy processing & Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF)

Equipped with the ability to track the status of individual scheme components, both at a pan-India, as well as state level, the Minister’s Dashboard enables the scheme owners to make policy interventions and improve decision making basis the dynamic data that is captured and periodically refreshed on it. Further, it offers a visual snapshot of the details of various schemes, state performances, achievements and gaps, and other associated data on a single dashboard. This dashboard is accessible by a web browser and is linked to real-time updating data sources using API’s.