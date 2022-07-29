Dharmendra Pradhan met Kerala Education Minister Shri V Sivankutty, calls for active engagement in the development of National Curriculum Framework

New Delhi : Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today met Kerala Education Minister Shri V Sivankutty along with his delegation. They had fruitful discussions on strengthening the education landscape and ensuring welfare of students.

Union Minister said that the National Education Policy 2020 advocates making skill development an integral part of learning and he was glad to note that Kerala is taking several skill development related initiatives at the school level as envisioned in the NEP to create a future-ready workforce.

Shri Pradhan encouraged Minister Shri V. Sivankutty and his delegation to actively engage in the development of National Curriculum Framework through submission of position papers for a more inclusive and forward-looking NCF.