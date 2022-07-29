12.7 percent increase in Index of Eight Core Industries for June, 2022

New Delhi : The combined Index of Eight Core Industries increased by 12.7 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of June 2021. The production of Coal, Cement, Electricity, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, and Natural Gas industries increased in June 2022 over the corresponding period of last year.

ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Details of yearly and monthly indices and growth rates are provided at Annex I & II respectively.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for March 2022 is revised to 4.8% from its provisional level 4.3%. The growth rate of ICI during April-June 2022-23 was 13.7% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal –Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 31.1 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 31.2 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil–Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.7 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 0.6 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas – Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 1.2 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 4.8 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products–Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 15.1 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.5 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers –Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 8.2 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 13.2 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel –Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 3.3 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 6.6 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement –Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 19.4 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 17.1 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity –Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 15.5 per cent in June, 2022 over June, 2021. Its cumulative index increased by 16.8 per cent during April to June, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for April, 2022, May, 2022 and June, 2022 are provisional. Index numbers of Core Industries are revised /finalized as per updated data from source agencies.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item ‘Cold Rolled (CR) coils’ within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note 5: Release of the index for July, 2022 will be on Wednesday 31st August, 2022.

Annex I

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Yearly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Index Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 2013-14 104.2 99.2 74.5 108.6 98.1 115.8 111.5 110.3 106.5 2014-15 112.6 98.4 70.5 108.8 99.4 121.7 118.1 126.6 111.7 2015-16 118.0 97.0 67.2 114.1 106.4 120.2 123.5 133.8 115.1 2016-17 121.8 94.5 66.5 119.7 106.6 133.1 122.0 141.6 120.5 2017-18 124.9 93.7 68.4 125.2 106.6 140.5 129.7 149.2 125.7 2018-19 134.1 89.8 69.0 129.1 107.0 147.7 147.0 156.9 131.2 2019-20 133.6 84.5 65.1 129.4 109.8 152.6 145.7 158.4 131.6 2020-21 131.1 80.1 59.8 114.9 111.6 139.4 130.0 157.6 123.2 2021-22 142.3 77.9 71.3 125.1 112.4 163.0 156.9 170.1 136.1 Apr-Jun 2021* 114.2 77.8 68.5 118.1 102.6 154.2 146.1 168.3 128.2 Apr-Jun 2022* 149.8 78.3 71.8 134.1 116.1 164.3 171.0 196.6 145.8

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Growth Weight 10.33 8.98 6.88 28.04 2.63 17.92 5.37 19.85 100.00 2013-14 1.0 -0.2 -12.9 1.4 1.5 7.3 3.7 6.1 2.6 2014-15 8.0 -0.9 -5.3 0.2 1.3 5.1 5.9 14.8 4.9 2015-16 4.8 -1.4 -4.7 4.9 7.0 -1.3 4.6 5.7 3.0 2016-17 3.2 -2.5 -1.0 4.9 0.2 10.7 -1.2 5.8 4.8 2017-18 2.6 -0.9 2.9 4.6 0.03 5.6 6.3 5.3 4.3 2018-19 7.4 -4.1 0.8 3.1 0.3 5.1 13.3 5.2 4.4 2019-20 -0.4 -5.9 -5.6 0.2 2.7 3.4 -0.9 0.9 0.4 2020-21 -1.9 -5.2 -8.2 -11.2 1.7 -8.7 -10.8 -0.5 -6.4 2021-22 8.5 -2.6 19.2 8.9 0.7 16.9 20.8 8.0 10.4 Apr-Jun 2021* 7.9 -3.4 21.8 15.4 -1.7 88.4 57.8 16.8 26.0 Apr-Jun 2022* 31.2 0.6 4.8 13.5 13.2 6.6 17.1 16.8 13.7

*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding financial year of previous year

Annex II

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Monthly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Index Weight 10.3335 8.9833 6.8768 28.0376 2.6276 17.9166 5.3720 19.8530 100.00 Jun-21 112.1 78.2 70.0 113.2 116.9 153.1 148.2 169.1 127.2 Jul-21 119.2 80.3 72.8 122.2 120.1 155.2 154.3 184.7 134.7 Aug-21 118.4 79.4 73.7 115.5 117.0 161.1 148.8 188.7 134.2 Sep-21 113.8 77.0 73.3 112.7 113.6 160.5 141.1 167.9 128.0 Oct-21 140.4 79.2 76.3 127.5 122.9 167.6 161.9 167.3 137.8 Nov-21 149.2 76.6 72.2 131.9 121.4 157.4 127.3 147.9 131.8 Dec-21 164.3 79.1 72.7 134.4 121.1 169.9 168.8 162.5 141.7 Jan-22 174.8 79.1 71.4 135.8 115.2 174.5 176.4 165.6 144.8 Feb-22 174.4 71.6 64.9 124.9 102.4 165.0 167.7 160.8 137.1 Mar-22 210.8 79.6 72.6 142.5 107.7 182.4 198.8 191.0 158.0 Apr-22* 146.2 77.8 70.9 134.7 96.0 163.6 170.9 194.5 144.4 May-22* 156.5 80.3 73.5 137.3 126.0 171.3 165.4 199.9 149.5 Jun-22* 146.9 76.8 70.9 130.3 126.4 158.1 176.8 195.3 143.4

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector Coal Crude Oil Natural Gas Refinery Products Fertilizers Steel Cement Electricity Overall Growth Weight 10.3335 8.9833 6.8768 28.0376 2.6276 17.9166 5.3720 19.8530 100.0000 Jun-21 7.4 -1.8 20.6 2.4 2.0 25.2 7.5 8.2 9.4 Jul-21 18.8 -3.2 19.0 6.7 0.6 9.4 21.7 11.0 9.9 Aug-21 20.6 -2.3 20.7 9.1 -3.1 6.9 36.3 16.0 12.2 Sep-21 7.8 -1.7 27.5 6.0 0.04 7.1 11.3 0.9 5.4 Oct-21 14.7 -2.2 25.8 14.4 0.04 5.9 14.6 3.2 8.7 Nov-21 8.2 -2.2 23.7 4.3 2.5 0.9 -3.6 2.1 3.2 Dec-21 5.2 -1.8 19.5 5.9 3.5 -0.6 14.2 2.9 4.1 Jan-22 8.2 -2.4 11.7 3.7 -2.0 3.8 14.1 0.9 4.0 Feb-22 6.6 -2.2 12.5 8.8 -1.4 5.6 4.2 4.5 5.9 Mar-22 0.3 -3.4 7.6 6.1 15.3 4.1 9.0 6.1 4.8 Apr-22* 28.8 -0.9 6.4 9.2 8.7 2.2 7.4 11.8 9.3 May-22* 33.6 4.6 7.0 16.7 22.9 14.6 26.2 23.5 19.3 Jun-22* 31.1 -1.7 1.2 15.1 8.2 3.3 19.4 15.5 12.7

*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding month of previous year