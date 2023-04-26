Minister Smriti Irani opens Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Account



Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smt Smriti Irani opened a Mahila Samman Savings Certificate (MSSC) account by visiting Sansad Marg Head Post Office today afternoon. She came to the counter as a common post office customer and completed the account opening formalities. Her MSSC account was opened and computer generated passbook was handed over to her at the counter itself.



Smt Smriti Irani also interacted with the post office staff and some of the MSSC and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account holders on the occasion. The noble gesture of the Minister will surely inspire millions to come forward and open their MSSC and Sukanya Samriddhi account in the nearest post office.



Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme was announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget by Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and is a significant step towards financial inclusion and empowerment of the women including the girls.







The two-year tenure scheme offers an attractive interest rate of 7.5 per cent compounded quarterly with flexible investment and partial withdrawal options with a maximum ceiling of Rs two lakh. The scheme is valid for a two-year period upto 31st March 2025.



Scheme has been made available in all 1.59 lakh post offices from April 01, 2023. The effort was also applauded Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi through his tweet on April 03, 2023.



