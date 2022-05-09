Minister Sarang Inspected the Arrangements of Transfer Sultania Hospital to Hamidia

New Delhi :Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang on Monday inspected the arrangements for the transfer of Sultania Hospital to the newly constructed building of Hamidia Hospital. He observed the arrangements in all the wards of the Paediatric Department and expressed displeasure pointing out the shortcomings. Minister Shri Sarang said that the people of Bhopal will get a lot of convenience due to the treatment system at one place. Till now there was a distance of about 4 to 5 kilometers between the paediatric and maternity ward. Now the maternity ward is also being shifted to the new building of Hamidia. Shri Sarang said that apart from shifting the maternity ward to Hamidia, number of beds are also being increased. He said that at present there are 200 beds in the maternity ward, which is being increased to 300 beds.

Instructions to start HIMS system in the hospital

Minister Shri Sarang said that even newborn babies will be able to get treatment at the earliest in the paediatric department of the new building. It is being ensured that the entire hospital is now operated with HIMS system. All the arrangements are being computerized, from preparation of registration form to distribution of medicines and visits of doctors will also be recorded in the computer. He directed to start HIMS system in 15 days for computerization of medical history along with treatment of children.

Check-list will be displayed on the transferred wards

Minister Sarang inspected various wards of the Paediatric Department and instructed the officials of PIU to conduct a survey and prepare a check-list to speed up the work. The details of the remaining work and the persons responsible will be given in the check-list. He said that he would review again after 15 days. Instructions were also given to get all the arrangements checked from the contractor and PIU before hand-over and take-over.

Instructions for installing chairs and water coolers in waiting area

Minister Shri Sarang said that there should also be arrangements for chairs and water coolers in the waiting area. He said that signage should be used for the convenience of patients and their attendants in the new building. Shri Sarang also got the sound system installed in the new building checked. He instructed to complete the furniture work in a month.

Instructions to also computerize the patient help desk

Minister Shri Sarang took stock of the Patient Help Desk in the new building of Hamidia. During this, he instructed to computerize the records of children coming for treatment.

Talked to guardians of children

Minister Shri Sarang interacted with the guardians who came for the treatment of children in the play-therapy room and SNCU ward in the new building of Hamidia Hospital and inquired about the well being of the children. He inquired about the service being provided by the doctors in the hospital, on which the parents expressed satisfaction.

Supervisor reprimanded for dust in SNCU ward

Minister Shri Sarang, while inspecting the SNCU ward of Hamidia Hospital, reprimanded the supervisor for the dust. He also directed to impose fine on the company for negligence in the cleanliness system.

During the inspection, Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Shri Gulshan Bamra, Dean of Gandhi Medical College Dr. Arvind Rai, Head of Department of Pediatrics Dr. Jyotsna Srivastava and officials of PIU were present.