Inauguration of “Madhya Pradesh Pavilion” at ATM Dubai

New Delhi :“Madhya Pradesh Pavilion” was inaugurated by Shri Satpal Maharaj, Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand and Consul General of India (UAE) Dr. Aman Puri at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai. Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism Ms. Rupinder Brar and Principal Secretary Tourism, Culture and Managing Director Tourism Board (MPTB) Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla were present on the occasion. Principal Secretary Shri Shukla informed that the state’s proud culture, rich wildlife, world famous monuments, natural beauty, wildlife, adventure and other major products is being displayed on the international stage through “Madhya Pradesh Pavilion” at ATMs in Dubai from 9th to 12th May 2022.

ATM 2022 was inaugurated with the theme “The Future of International Travel and Tourism”. It is the largest travel and tourism exhibition in the Middle East. More than 119 countries and around 1500 exhibitors are participating in the event.

Principal Secretary Shri Shukla said that the state’s rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and amazing places have been presented at the international level by the tourism board. from this more and more tourists will come to know about the state’s natural and cultural heritage. “Through the state pavilion”, international tourists are being invited for tourism in madhyapradesh.