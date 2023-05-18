Minister Parshottam Rupala launches Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala launched the Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V in Karanja, Raigad, Maharashtra yesterday. The Sagar Parikrama Yatra Phase-V would be proceeding towards coastal regions are like Gateway of India, Karanja (Raigad District), Mirkarwada (Ratnagiri District), Devgad (Sindhudurg District), Malvan, Vasco, Mormugaon, Canacona (South Goa).







In his address, Shri Parshottam Rupala highlighted the importance of PradhanMantriMatsyaSampadaYojna (PMMSY) scheme and other multidimensional activities of blue revolution. He emphasized about focusing on increasing fisheries production and productivity (for both inland and marine) and its associated activities, including infra development, marketing, exports, and institutional arrangements, etc. He requested volunteers to provide support in creating awareness of the schemes so that the beneficiaries can take benefit of the same. About 6000 fishermen, fish farmers and other dignitaries participated in the program at Karanja (Raigad Dist.) Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, IAS, OSD, Government of India highlighted on the importance given to fisheries sector by the Minister and special funds has been allocated for fisheries sector. Further he discussed about the projects sanctioned in Maharashtra under the schemes such as blue revolution and PMMSY i.e., Rs 140 Cr for fish harbour center, fish landing center etc. He thanked coast guards and Government of Maharashtra for supporting in the Sagar Parikrama programme.







Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying and other dignitaries interacted with beneficiaries such as fish farmers, fishermen present at the event. Many beneficiaries shared their experiences with Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and highlighted their issues as well as appraised for the tremendous contribution that PMMSY scheme has been introduced in the life of fishermen and fishing community. Moving forward, he deliberated on the promotion of KCC and enthusiastically added that camps have been conducted at Coastal districts of Maharashtra, where the fishers and fish farmers were made aware about KCC registration & its benefits. Further, he felicitated the beneficiaries like fishermen, fish farmers and other stakeholders with Kisan Credit Card and QR Code Aadhar Card/E-Shram Card. Following are the various beneficiaries list i) Felicitation of Fishermen (Dr. Suyog Chandrakant Aher, Smt. Asmita Vivek Patil, Vithal Kolekar, Project Manager, Shramjivi Janta Sahayak Mandal Sanchalit), ii) Felicitation of Fishermen who saved the life of fishermen (Omkar Kantilal Pagdhare, Raju Patil), iii) Aadhar Card Hemant Parshuram Koli, Harshad Sakharam Koli, Shankar Narayan Nakhawa), iv) E-shram Card Beneficiary List (Rushiraj Janardan Koli, Vinayak Ramchandra Koli, Ravindra KhanduKoli), v) KCC Card Beneficiary List (Rupika Ramdas Nishandar, Gajanan Ramkrishna Koli, Umesh Gajanan Koli, Ramchandra Rama Koli, Manoj Janu Koli), vi) Compensation list of Fishermen (Peter EnasGariba, FransisPualPedru, James Mojes Palekar, SafrusPascuLakri, Rajesh Malwankar, Fransin Anton Pedru, Santosh Koli, JhonsonSandomar, Anton PascuLakadi, Vasudev Pandurang Koli).











Shri. Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying enlightened by sharing the concept of Sagar Parikrama and highlighted the following: i) People centric governance model, ii) Since 1950 to 2014, the investment in fisheries sector was of around Rs 3,681 Cr, starting from 2014 government introduced the schemes such as PMMSY with budget of Rs. 20,500 Cr, FIDF with budget of around Rs. 8,000 Cr, Blue Revolution with budget of Rs. 3000 Cr, totally approx. Rs. 32,000 Cr. of total investment has been made for the development of fisheries sector by understanding the ground realities., iii) Today, all the countries of the world are looking towards India for solutions and this has become possible because our government trusted the common wisdom of the people and encouraged them to participate intelligently in the progress of the country including fisheries sector development, iv) Interacted with various stakeholders to objectively assess their problems and aspirations. Also, reviewed the progress of schemes like PMMSY etc. in the coastal areas by the department. He paid special emphasis on creating awareness among fish farmers for promotion of KCC, v) discussed on objective assessment on wealth of ocean and its potential for contribution to economy in fisheries sector.







Shri Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Forest, Cultural Affairs, Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra, Hon’ble Shri Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, Govt of Maharashtra, Dr. Atul Patne, IAS, Secretary (Fisheries), Government of Maharashtra, vi)Dr. J. Balaji, IAS, Joint Secretary (Marine Fisheries), vii) Dr. SuvarnaChandrappagari, Chief Executive, NFDB, viii) Dr L.N Murthy, National Fisheries Development Board were also present on the occasion.







Journey of Sagar Parikrama is an evolutionary, envisaged in the sea across the coastal belt demonstrating solidarity with all fisherfolks, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders. It is an initiative by Government of India, with an aim to resolve the issues of the fishers, other stakeholders and facilitate their economics upliftment through various fisheries schemes and programs being implemented by the Government of India such as Pradhan Mantri MatsyaSampadaYojana (PMMSY) and Kisan Credit Card (KCC).Sagar Parikrama shall focus on the sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for the food security of the nation, livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and the protection of marine ecosystemsto bridge the gaps of fisher communities and their expectations, development of fishing villages, upgradation and creation of infrastructure such as fishing harbors & landing centers to ensure sustainable and responsible development through an ecosystem approach.



Phase I Programme of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ was organized in Gujarat, started on 5th March 2022 from Mandvi and ended on 6th March 2022 at Porbandar, Gujarat. The voyage Sagar Parikrama as Phase –II programme started on 22nd September 2022 from Mangrol to Veraval and ended at Mul Dwaraka, on 23rd September 2022 from Mul Dwaraka to Madhwad. Phase III Program of ‘Sagar Parikrama’ started on 19th Feb 2023 from Surat, Gujarat, and ended on 21st Feb 2023 at Sasson Dock, Mumbai. Phase IV program started from Mormugao Port, Goa on 17th March 2023 and ended on 19th March 2023 in Mangalore.



The impact of this Sagar Parikrama will be far reaching on the livelihood and holistic development of fishermen and fisher folks including climate change and sustainable fishing.