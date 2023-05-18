Minister Parshottam Rupala leads Phase V of Sagar Parikrama

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Parshottam Rupala today led the fifth phase of Sagar Parikrama Programme from historic Gateway of India. Union Minister Rupala addressed stakeholders at Karanja Jetty at Raigad in Maharashtra yesterday evening. The minister along with his officials will attend various events at six locations across Maharashtra and Goa today and tomorrow.







At the Karanja Jetty event Union Minister Parshotam Rupala distributed Kisan Credit Cards and E-Shram cards to beneficiaries. He was given a traditional welcome by the local community on his arrival.







Speaking at the event, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said, the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana shows how the incumbent government is deeply interested in the welfare of the fishermen community. He also pointed out how the budget for the program has shown a considerable increase to 20,000 crore. He also stated that additional provisions are made from time to time.



The Minister later today will be moving to RGPPL Jetty at Dabhol in Ratnagiri district . Fisheries sector in India plays a significant role in the Indian economy and provides livelihood to millions of fisher folk. India is the 3rd largest fish producing and 2nd largest aquaculture producing nation in the world. The Blue Revolution in India demonstrated the importance of the Fishermen.



To improve the quality of life and economic well-being of people in rural areas and to create more livelihood opportunities, a holistic approach has been adopted by the Government of India to meet Sustainable Development Goals.



