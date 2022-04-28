Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal visits historic Anang Tal in Delhi

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Culture and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal visited the mini lake Anang Tal (Mehrauli, New Delhi) created in 1052 A.D by the founder king of Delhi Maharaja Anang Pal Tomar. He was accompanied by the Chairman of the National Monuments Authority Sh.Tarun Vijay, Regional Director ASI,Smt.Arvin Manjul and other senior officers from NMA, ASI, DDA and local administration.

Shri Meghwal was surprised to see the dilapidated condition of the millennium old Anang Tal which signifies the beginning of Delhi. He instructed to finish the work of cleaning of Anang Tal and declare it a National Monument immediately. He said he will ask DDA for rejuvenating Anang Tal bringing back its past glory.

Anang Tal has a strong Rajasthan connection as Maharaja Anang Pal is known as nana (maternal grandfather) of Prithviraj Chauhan whose fort Rai Pithora is on the list of ASI. These monuments have turned into a garbage dump today. NMA has been trying for the last two years to bring back the glory of pre-islamic monuments destroyed by foreign invaders.

On the occasion Chairman, NMA Shri Tarun Vijay said that it is miracle of PM Narendra Modi’s vision and his dedication to preserve the National Heritage. He also thanked Shri Meghwal for a quick action on AnangTal.