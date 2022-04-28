FCI undertakes cleanliness drive in its Headquarters and all offices across the country

New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) carried out a cleanliness drive at its Headquarters situated here in New Delhi along with various other offices located in other States/UTs 25th and 26th of April, 2022. During the drive more than 6000 files have been weeded out by the FCI across all offices.

During the two-days drive, the staff took up cleaning in Library, basement, compound premises including park area as well as outside the main gate. Cleaning of auditorium, QC Lab and Gymnasium at Hqrs was also done. Similar exercise was undertaken by field offices of FCI in various parts of the country.

Making efforts towards paperless office culture, FCI Hqrs. has started digitization of all files through scanning. Till date files of 09 (nine) Divisions covering over 20 Lakh pages have been completed and made available digitally. Subsequent integration with E-office will ensure cleaner offices, reduction in paper consumption apart from improving the upkeep of the office premises.