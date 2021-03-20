Milk Mantra’s technology embedded ‘Moo booths’ now in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: New age dairy foods company Milk Mantra, the name behind one of the most trusted and desired dairy brands of Odisha – Milky Moo has further strengthened its distribution network by establishing 20 Moo booths in the capital city, Bhubaneswar. Moo booths are technology embedded to provide proper inventory management services to its channel partners at the front end bridging demand-supply gap.

Last month, the company had set up 20 Moo Booths in Cuttack that strengthened its front end value chain. Further, Milk Mantra plans to open more Moo Booths across key cities in Odisha such as Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Balasore and Puri. The entire network of Moo booths distribution systems will be backed by technology to facilitate “freshness” right at the retail points and help the retailers to have better inventory management.

Speaking on the occasion Sandipan Ghosh, COO of Milk Mantra said, “With tech interventions enabling real-time inventory management, Moo booths are able to monitor and increase efficiency in operations across the value chain. We had piloted this model in Cuttack last month and have received an overwhelming response. Keeping our commitment of opening more Moo Booths across Odisha, we are happy to launch these in Bhubaneswar and going forward also plan to expand these to more cities in the state.”

“We want to delight our consumers with our delectable dairy portfolio and provide them with an experience of our products being Fresh and Pure. Moo booths are franchisee operated, who stock our entire range of products from fresh milk, curd, paneer to our most innovative artisanal range of chennapoda and chocolate chennapoda, which further are redistributed to retail outlets within the geography demarcated to franchisees” added Ghosh.

Milk Mantra is one of the pioneers for bringing tech innovation and disruption across the dairy value chain from sourcing, production and logistics to the consumer households. Known for direct and transparent payment system under its Ethical Sourcing Program, Milk Mantra has successfully has a network of more than 70,000 farmers many of whose income levels have gone up by up to 70% over the years.

