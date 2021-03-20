Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark Pakhala Dibasa

Puri: Sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a special artwork on Puri sea beach to mark Pakhala Dibasa.

On the occasion of #PakhalaDibasa. A unique celebrations for the Summer delicacy of Odisha. My SandArt at Puri beach . pic.twitter.com/068dbkCkb8 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 20, 2021

The Fermented Rice or Water Rice is part of every household in Odisha. People of Odisha across the globe celebrate Pakhala Dibasa with much enthusiasm.

It is always a pleasure to relish Odia cuisine, especially my favourite #Pakhala which I have a special liking for. Remember fondly the appreciation of guests from outside the state and country whenever we served them #Pakhala. Wishing you all a happy #PakhalaDibas pic.twitter.com/u2yihyChtN — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 20, 2021