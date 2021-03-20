Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark Pakhala Dibasa

Puri: Sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a special artwork on Puri sea beach to mark Pakhala Dibasa.

The Fermented Rice or Water Rice is part of every household in Odisha. People of Odisha across the globe celebrate Pakhala Dibasa with much enthusiasm.

