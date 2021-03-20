Vedanta bags three awards at the Odisha State Safety Conclave-2020

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Aluminium, India’s largest producer of aluminium and value-added products,has bagged three Kalinga Safety Excellence Awards for performance year 2019, during the recently held Odisha State Safety Conclave2020.

· Vedanta’s Jharsuguda unit bagged the coveted Gold Award for safety performance of its ThermalPower Plant (TPP), and Bronze Award for its Smelter and Captive Power Plant (CPP).

· Vedanta’s Lanjigarh unit received the Gold Award for safety performance of its alumina refinery.

Kalinga Safety Award is one of the most prestigious awards in India that recognizes significant efforts towards excellence in safety performance and seeks to promote a safety-first culture among the industrial fraternity.

Vedanta received the awards for its significant and persistent endeavours towards ensuring a safe working environment at its plants in Odisha.DrSurjya Narayan Patro,Hon’ble Speaker – OdishaLegislative Assembly,handed over the awards during the safety conclave in the presence of Shri. BishnupadaSethi, IAS, Principal Secretary – Revenueand Disaster Management Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Congratulating the employees of both units of Vedantafor driving the organizational vision of ‘Zero Harm’, Mr. Rahul Sharma, Dy. CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd. said, “The Kalinga Safety Excellence Awardsstand testimony to our relentless efforts towards making our workplaces safe for everyone working with us. ‘Zero Harm’ is a core tenet ofthe way we conduct our business. Our dedicated efforts towards ensuring best-in-class safety performance are bolstered through adoption of global best practices and digital solutions, and an equally focused approach towards nurturing a ‘Culture of Care’ for employees, partners and communities.“

On this achievement, Er. Chandra Sekar Behera, Asst. Director of Factories and Boilers, Kalahandi Zone said, “Vedanta, with its best-in-class technology, adherence to safety norms, environmental safeguards and focus on safe operating procedures, has always prioritized safety at its plants. The coveted State Safety Awards from Directorate of Factories and Boilers, Odisha, and other prestigious awards that they have won on different occasions recognize the same.” Recently, during the commemoration of the 50th National Safety Week, Mr. Behera also addressed the employees of Vedanta Lanjigarh through a webinar and appreciated the safety practices put in place by the company.

Regular safety interactions, trainings, awareness campaigns and emergency preparedness are integral to Vedanta’s operations. In the field of occupational health, the company accords significant importance to regular health check-ups and preventive measures to safeguard its employees.Towards ensuring a safe and healthy environment, Vedanta has robust air quality, solid waste and wastewater management systems in place.

Vedanta Aluminium & Power, a part of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, producing almost half of India’s aluminium at 1.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY20, and is also one of the largest private power producers in the country. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class smelters, power plants and alumina refinery spread across India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.