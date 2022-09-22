Military Nursing Service renders exemplary service to troops & their families

New Delhi : Military Nursing Service is rendering exemplary service to troops and their families in hospitals located in peace and field stations in India as well as at United Nations peace keeping Missions abroad, said Lt Gen Ashok Jindal, Commandant, Army Hospital (RR) today while addressing the Nursing Graduates of Fifth Batch of College of Nursing, Army Hospital (R&R) at the Commissioning Ceremony held in New Delhi. He was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Lt General Ashok Jindal exhorted the young Lieutenants to uphold the dignity and ethics of Nursing and to keep abreast with advancing medical technologies. Maj Gen Smita Devrani, Additional Director General of Military Nursing Service, administered the oath to the newly commissioned Nursing Officers. The Chief guest felicitated the meritorious nursing graduates.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Dignitaries and the parents of newly commissioned Nursing Officers.