Mighty England Victorious At Chepauk

By Shrey Siddharth



England drew the curtains on Chennai test with one of their most prolific performances away from home. The English bowling unit came together to demolish the Indian batting line-up in a matter of 2 sessions. Here are a few highlights from today’s game:-



King of Swing Jimmy Anderson:-

The 38 year old James Anderson pulled off one of his best spells in subcontinent tracks. When it seemed India were fancying their chances to win, Anderson in his very first over sent well set Gill and Rahane with 2 lethal reverse swinging deliveries. He cleaned up both batsmen and produced the delightful view of the cartwheeling stumps in both occasions. He then picked up Pant for 11, caught at point.



English spinners impressive performance:-

Jack Leach and Dom Bess capitalized on the help from the pitch and picked up 4 and 2 wickets respectively. Leach got the vital wickets of Rohit and Pujara to ensure victory for his team. Bess impressed with his classic off spin and picked up 6 wickets in the match.



Kohli and Gill show fight:-

Shubman Gill yet again showed his class and scored another half century in the fourth innings of a test match as he looked to attack the spinners before he was dismissed for 50. Kohli’s resilient 72 marked the revival of his form before he was cleaned bowled by Ben Stokes off an in swinging delivery.



Jofra Archer picked up the final wicket of Bumrah and England went on to win the test match by 227 runs to register a simply monumental victory at Chepauk. India have lost only 4 test matches in last 10 years, 3 of them won by England. English captain Joe Root was awarded the Man of the Match for his match-winning 218.

