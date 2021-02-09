Renault India Commences Mass Production of Renault KIGER

New Delhi: Renault India has commenced the mass production of its brand new compact SUV Renault KIGER at its world leading manufacturing facility in Chennai. Dispatches have also started to Renault’s network of more than 500 dealerships across India. Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionary products to be first launched in India, followed by other markets.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director – Renault India Operations; Biju Balendran, Managing Director & CEO – RNAIPL; Krishnan Sundararajan, Managing Director – RNTBCI and Silvio Roca, DMD – RNAIPL with Renault KIGER as it rolls out from the Assembly line.