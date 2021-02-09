Sightsavers India partner’s with JSPL to provide Primary Eye Health Services for Truck Drivers

Angul: Sightsavers India with Jindal steel has rolled out a program for providing primary eye health services for truck drivers across all JSPL plant locations. The program envisioned by Chairman Naveen Jindal was inaugurated by Chairperson of JSPL Foundation Shallu Jindal at the company’s Angul integrated steel plant.

“Sightsavers is delighted to partner with JSPL at providing eye care services to truck drivers. The program shall work towards road safety and supporting eye care services for needy and marginalized target groups like truck drivers,” said Sightsavers India’s Head Corporate Fundraising, Jatin Tiwari.

Expressing his happiness for the actualization of his vision in rolling out of the program for eye health check-ups and remedial measures for the truck drivers, Naveen Jindal, Chairman JSPL in his message said: “Truck Drivers play a pivotal role in the economic growth of the Country. They seamlessly contribute to Country’s holistic progress and prosperity. JSPL’s CSR Initiative of Eye Health Check-up of Truck Drivers will not only ensure healthy eyesight of our entire driver brothers but also will be a well-meaning step to secure Road Safety.”

Inaugurating the CSR program, Shallu Jindal, Director JSPL said, “This initiative with Sightsavers India to provide primary eye healthcare is part of our mission to improve the Quality of life of people at large. Our Drivers are front-line contributors to the equitable development of the country. This program not only provides primary and referral eye care services but also includes provision for providing required spectacles and awareness drive”.

Sightsavers India, as an implementing partner for this CSR program, will offer primary health service through a vision care center equipped with necessary eye care equipment, devices, and infrastructure. A team of an Optometrist, Community Health Worker, and Ophthalmic Assistant will provide eye care services like screen and refraction. The truck drivers identified with refractive errors will be provided with spectacles and those who need more detailed check-ups shall be referred to the hospitals. The program targets more than 1500 truck drivers in the next four months.