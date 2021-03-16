MG Motor India launches New ZSEV 2021 with a 419 KM* certified range

Bhubaneswar,March16, 2021: MG Motor India has launched the new ZSEV2021 priced at Rs. 20.99lakhs (ex-showroom, Bhubaneswar).The updated version comes with a best-in-class 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery and has a certified range of 419KM*. Equipped with new 215/55/R17tyres, the vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177 mm and 205 mm respectively.

Having expanded the charging ecosystem acros the country with its partners, the ZSEV2021 has now been made available for bookings in 31 cities. The car was initially launched in 5cities during its launch in January2020.

The MG ZS EV comes with 143PS power and 350 NM torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. It is available in two variants– Excite & Exclusive. As India’s first pure electric internet SUV, it adopts MG signature global design cues and comes loaded with features such as a panoramic sunroof,17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels,PM2.5Filter,and more.

Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a5- way charging ecosystem including free-of- cost AC fast- charger at residences / offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC super fast charging stations at dealerships, 24×7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Abinash Samal, Managing Director MG Bhubaneswar said, “We are proud to introduce the evolution of the ZSEV in a short span of 1year, reiterating our commitment to the EV space. To extend our customers a superior ownership experience, we are building robust charging infrastructure in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with our ecosystem partners.”

On the occasion of the New MG ZSEV launch the dealership MG Bhubaneswar in the spirit of #ChangeWhatYouWant had organized a small interactive session. The event was attended by many elites and corporate stalwarts including the Group Chairman, Empreo Group Sri Gangadhar Samal. There was an interactive session which was moderated by the RSM-EAST MG India Mrs Nupur Jain with many renowned personalities which included Mrs.Tanaya Patnaik, Mrs Sofia Firdos and Mr. Mairajul Haque to name among a few. One of the key highlights of the event was the surprise appearance of Ollywood Superstar and award winning philanthropist Mr. Sabyasachi Mishra and Mrs Archita.

The car maker has also introduced the ‘ Eco Tree Challenge ’,where in ZSEV owners can participate

In the ecological initiative and track their CO2 savings and national ranking in real-time.

MG ZSEV 2021 is covered under MG eShield, where in the auto maker provides a free-of-charge 5-year warranty for unlimited KMs, 8yrs/1.5lac KM warranty on the Battery Pack system, round- the-clock Road side Assistance(RSA) for 5years,and 5Labour-free Services. (*User can get 300-400 KM range in most situations)