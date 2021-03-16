Reliance Foundation Mission COVID Suraksha initiative provides over 3 lakh masks in 22 districts of Odisha, spreads public awareness

Bhubaneswar: Reiterating the importance of continued adherence of COVID19 safety protocols, Reliance Foundation, as part of its Mission COVID Suraksha, has come forward and provided over 3 lakh masks in 22 districts of Odisha, through major NGO partners, till 15th March 2021.

Spreading awareness on adherence to COVID Safety protocols, masks have been provided to frontline warriors including police personnel, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, municipal sanitation workers, persons living with severe illness like HIV, students and teachers coming to schools, grassroot field workers like Krishak Mitra, Kisan Mitra, Prani Mitra, Livestock Assistants etc. involved in livelihood support activities. Besides, it also covers construction workers and labourers, daily wagers, farmers, milk producers, fishermen assembling daily at the APMCs, milk societies and fish landing centres along with street vendors selling vegetables, fruits and fish, rickshaw pullers, autorickshaw and bus drivers etc., who are involved in large scale public interactions as part pf their living.

The NGOs and organisations partnered by Reliance Foundation for distribution of masks in Odisha included various Government Departments, Odisha Gujarati Samaja, Odisha State Aids Control Society (OSACS), Animal Resources Development Department, PREM NGO, Paribartan NGO and Fishermen Associations in various districts etc.

Reliance Foundation’s Mission COVID Suraksha is supporting the mission of safety with masks and awareness. Till date, Reliance Foundation has provided over 50 lakh masks to essential service providers and vulnerable communities across 17 States and one Union Territory, in coordination with volunteers and local partners across the country. Under Mission Covid Suraksha, Reliance Foundation is distributing masks to frontline warriors and communities across the nation to raise awareness of the continued importance of wearing masks.

It is worth mentioning here that Reliance Foundation, through its Mission Anna Seva, the largest meal distribution programme undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world, has provided over five crore meals across the country during the lockdown period. It provided free cooked food and family dry ration kits to marginalised communities and labourers across the country. As part of this mission, Reliance Foundation in collaboration with local NGO partners had provided thousands of family dry ration kits to the marginalised people in slums areas, old age homes and migrant labour camps etc. in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khurda and Bhadrak in Odisha. The families and individuals covered under this dry ration kits distribution included manual rickshaw pullers, city cleanliness and sanitary workers, inmates of old age homes, slum dwellers, migrant and daily wage labourers, housemaids, persons with disabilities. Besides, dry ration kits were provided to truckers transporting essential goods during the lockdown at all six Reliance Petrol stations in Odisha located at Khurda, Chandikhole, Paradip, Ainthapalli in Sambalpur, Sohela in Bargarh and Girisola in Ganjam.

Further extending Mission Anna Seva in Odisha, Reliance Foundation also provided dry ration kits to pattachitra artisan families in Raghurajpur, golden grass artisan families in Baliapal and migrant worker families in Ganjam and Bolangir during the pandemic.