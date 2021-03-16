More than 3.48Cr COVID19 vaccine doses administered

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 3.48Crore today.

A total of 3,48,59,345vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7pm today.

These include 75,01,590HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 45,40,776HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 75,91,670FLWs (1stdose), 16,28,096FLWs (2nd dose), 1,14,54,104beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 21,43,109beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

HCWs FLWs 45 to <60 years with Co-morbidities Over 60 years 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1st Dose 1st Dose 75,01,590 45,40,776 75,91,670 16,28,096 21,43,109 1,14,54,104

Total 19,11,913vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the Sixtieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 16,10,989beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 3,00,924HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

Date:16th March,2021 HCWs FLWs 45to<60yearswithCo-morbidities Over60years Total Achievement 1stDose 2ndDose 1stDose 2nd Dose 1stDose 1stDose 1stDose 2ndDose 54,607 82,160 1,17,264 2,18,764 2,54,382 11,84,736 16,10,989 3,00,924