Metro Railway, Kolkata to run 204 Train Services from 07th December, 2020

New Delhi: In order to enhance passenger convenience for the people of Kolkata, Kolkata Metro has decided to run additional services and extend timings of its services from Monday (i.e.07th December, 2020).

Metro Railway, Kolkata will run 204 daily services instead of 190 services from Monday to Saturday from 07.12.2020(Monday).

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution commends Kolkata Metro for extending its services in a tweet.

The first service will start from both ends i.e. from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 07.00 hrs instead of 08.00hrs and from Noapara at 07.09 hrs instead of 08.09 hrs.

From Monday onwards, the last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 21.30 hrs instead of 21.00 hrs and from Noapara at 21.25 hrs instead of 20.55 hrs.Services will be available in every 7 minutes during morning and evening peak hours.

For senior citizens, ladies and children (below 15 years), e-pass will not be required throughout the day. For all other passengers, e-pass will not be required in between 07.00 hrs to 08.30 hrs in the morning and 20.00 hrs onwards in the evening.

No token will be issued, only Smart Card shall be used.

