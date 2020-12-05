Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel unveils 196 development works worth Rs 792 crores for Jashpur district

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel unveiled 196 development works worth Rs 792 crore 86 lakh for Jashpur district at the programme organized at Ranjeeta Stadium of District Headquarters Jashpur. This includes bhumipujan of 94 works worth Rs 655 crore 77 lakh and inauguration of 102 works worth Rs 137 crore. On this occasion, Food Minister Mr. Amarjit Bhagat, Higher Education Minister Mr. Umesh Patel, Chairman of Central Zone Tribal Development Authority, Mr. Laljit Singh Rathia, Deputy Chairman of Scheduled Castes Development Authority, Mrs. Uttari Ganpat Jangade, Chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Mr. Girish Dewangan, MLA Jashpur Mr. Vinay Bhagat, Raigarh MLA Mr. Prakash Naik, Lailunga MLA Mr. Chakradhar Sidar and many public representatives and a large number of prominent citizens were present.

Chief Minister performed Bhoomi Pujan for 64 roads to be built at a cost of Rs 568 crore 80 lakh in Jashpur district, which includes 32 roads to be constructed by Public Works Department at a cost of Rs 359 crore 63 lakh, 28 roads to be built at a cost of Rs 205 crore 65 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and four roads to be constructed under Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana at a cost of Rs. 3 crore 52 lakhs. Bridges and culverts would also be built on many of these roads. With the completion of these works, people will be able to get better facilities in rural areas of Jashpur district. At the programme, Chief Minister also inaugurated 40 road construction works, which have been completed at a cost of Rs 38 crore 28 lakh.

Chief Minister inaugurated solar irrigation pumps, solar home light and solar plant installation works completed by CREDA in this district at a cost of about Rs 62 crore 68 lakh. These included 1927 solar irrigation pump installation works worth Rs 47 crore 85 lakhs under Saur Sujala scheme, 74 solar irrigation pumps installed for drinking water in plantations and pastures at a cost of Rs 2 crore 9 lakhs, 6 crore 110 solar dual pumps installed for drinking water at a cost of Rs 29 lakhs, 1301 solar home lights installed at a cost of Rs 5 crore 30 lakhs and at Jashupar Garden and Pathalgaon Courts and Practices Court at a cost of Rs 1 crore 15 lakhs. Installation of 4 solar power plants has also been included.

On the occasion, Mr. Baghel did bhumipujan for installation works of 1 thousand solar irrigation pumps worth Rs 28.60 crore under Saur Sujala scheme, for installation work of150 solar irrigation pumps for drinking water in Gothans and pastures at the cost of Rs 4.96 crore, and 45 solar dual pumps and tank installation works worth Rs 6.66 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Works for which Mr. Baghel performed Bhumi Pujan today include 23 development works costing Rs 217 crore 41 lakh in Kankuri area , 23 works costing Rs 164 crore 41 lakh in Pathalgaon area and Rs 273 crore 95 lakh in Jashpur area of Jashpur district.

In the programme held today at Jashpur, Chief Minister performed bhumipujan for upgradation work of 29.40 km long Kunkuri-Tapakara road at a cost of Rs 83.45 crore, upgradation and renovation work of 26.60 km Bagicha-Kamarima-Sanna road at a cost of Rs 75 crore, 28.06 crore, upgradation work of 10 km long Charaidad-Udyan road at a cost of Rs. 28.06 crore, Batikeela-Samadura road construction work at a cost of Rs. 15.16 crores, upgradation and renovation of 9.20 km long Ludeg-Tapakra-Lavakera road at a cost of Rs. 14.44 crore, construction of 21 km long Mahadevand to Bimra road at a cost of Rs14.97 crores, Eeb Annicut scheme at a cost of Rs 8.92 crores, upgrading and renovation of 10 km long Jashpur-Aasta-Kusmi road in Jashpur area at a cost of Rs 18.27 crores.

Similarly, the 102 works worth Rs 137.09 crore inauguration by Chief Minister include 25 works worth Rs 33 crore 12 lakh completed in Kunkuri area, 19 works worth Rs 9 crore 43 lakh in Pathalgaon and 58 works worth Rs 94 crore 54 lakh in Jashpur. Chief Minister also inaugurated the 7 works completed by Tribal Welfare Department at a cost of Rs 12 crore, 15 works completed by Public Works Department at a cost of Rs 33 crore 13 lakh, 33 works of road construction completed at a cost of Rs 20 crore 78 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 2 works completed at a cost of Rs 45 lakhs under Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana, 3 works completed by Chhattisgarh Housing Board at a cost of Rs 14 crore 64 lakhs.

Related

comments