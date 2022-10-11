Meeting of India-Norway Joint Working Group on Higher Education held

New Delhi : India hosted the 6th meeting of the India-Norway Joint Working Group on Higher Education on 11th October 2022 in New Delhi.

The meeting was chaired by Ms. Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, International Cooperation, Ministry of Education from Indian side and by Ms. Anne Line Wold, Director General, Ministry of Education and Research from Norwegian side. The Ambassador of Norway to India also participated in the meeting.

The Joint Working Group was established to monitor and oversee the implementation of the MoU on Cooperation in the field of Higher Education signed between India and Norway on 25th April 2022.

The two sides reviewed the progress made under the Indo-Norwegian Cooperation Programme developed under the ambit of the previous India-Norway MoU signed in 2014 and deliberated upon overall higher education policy and priorities, student/faculty mobility and cooperation in the field of skill development.