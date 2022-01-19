New Delhi : The Sixty Ninth Meeting of Governing Body of National Water Development Agency (NWDA) was held today through video conferencing. The meeting was chaired by Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The Annual Report and Annual Accounts of NWDA for 2020-21 were approved by the Governing Body. Programme and Progress of Works of NWDA for the year 2021-22, the status and review of progress of works and studies of various interlinking of river projects, constitution of National Interlinking of Rivers Authority (NIRA), Organisation of 7th India Water Week and Organisation of BRICS Water Forum and first BRICS Mater Ministers Meet etc. were deliberated during the meeting.

The Principal Secretary/Engineer-in-Chief of various State Governments, representatives from Niti Aayog, Chairman, CWC, Member (WP&P), CWC, Member (D&R), CWC, Joint Secretary & FA, Ministry of Jal Shakti, representatives from Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Deptt. of Agriculture, Cooperation & Farmers Welfare), CGWB, CEA, IMD, Joint Secretary (A), Joint Secretary, (RD&PP), Ministry of Jal Shakti etc. are members of Governing Body of NWDA and participated in the meeting.