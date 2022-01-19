Joint inauguration and launch of projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on 20 January, 2022 at around 4:30 PM. The two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India’s development support.

An Agreement on extending a US$ 190 mn Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects; and MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects will also be exchanged.