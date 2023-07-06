MCL to provide 50 e-rickshaws to divyang in Sambalpur

Sambalpur : Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will provide e-rickshaws to 50 ‘divyang’ people in Sambalpur district of Odisha, under its CSR project “Saksham” which offers livelihood opportunities to the needy.

As per memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Thursday with the Sambalpur Administration in this regard, MCL will provide financial assistance to the District Administration, Sambalpur for procurement of 50 E-Rickshaw to be allotted to ‘divyang’ people of district Sambalpur.

Besides generating sustainable self-employment to needy divyang, this CSR initiative will also promote green and clean environment by encouraging electric transport.

On behalf of MCL, the MoU was signed by Shri Rajanikanta Panigrahi, General Manager (CSR) while Shri Madanjit Hota, District Social Security Officer (DSSO), Sambalpur signed on behalf of the district administration.