Odisha: 108 ambulance crew carried a cancer patient for 1 km on stretcher

Bhubaneswar: Again 108 ambulance crew became an angel for a cancer patient. As per report, a patient named, Barendra Behera of Ishwarpur village under Oupada block of Baleswar district was suffering from cancer. As his deteriorated, his family members contacted the 108 call centre for help. A 108 ambulance was immediately dispatched for Ishwarpur village from a nearby hospital after receiving the information. But unfortunately the ambulance was stuck about 1 k.m away from the village due to inaccessible road to the village. Later, 108 ambulance EMT, Vijayi Kisan Sen, driver Gayadhar Das and attendant Prashant Kumar Behera took a stretcher and reached near the patient. With the help of their family members, they carried the patient on a stretcher for 1 km to the ambulance. Then they admitted him at Bhadrak district headquarters hospital. Appreciation poured in for the crew from all quarters for this noble work they did going an extra mile.