Balasore School triumphs as State Champions in Intach’s National Heritage Quiz.

Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Trust for Art and Culture Heritage (INTACH), Odisha Chapter, held the Finals of the State level inter-school quiz competition on 15th Oct 2023 at the Blossoms School, Bhubaneswar.

The INTACH National Heritage Quiz is the biggest event of its type held on a pan-India level. It is an effort to raise awareness and cultivate affection for cultural and architectural heritage. The Quiz was based on the heritage and culture of India, and aimed to increase awareness about our glorious nation among school children. Students from classes 7th to 10th were eligible to participate in teams of two.

In an exciting show-case of knowledge and heritage, the State Final Round saw the emergence of St. Thomas Convent, Balasore as the victor, securing their place in the next round which is the National Level Quiz. The questions asked during the quiz comprised from various topics like India’s heritage, history, crafts, art forms, architecture, wildlife sanctuaries, National parks, cultural heritage, art-forms, dances etc. with a special focus on Odisha’s legacy and famous personalities. Altogether it was a passionate approach which was put forward as a learning experience for the students. Quizmaster Bivash Rath Attreya conducted the quiz.

Four teams from different districts participated in the final round. The teams were from the St. Thomas Convent, Balasore; Odisha Adarsh Vidyayala, Baripada; Odisha Adarsh Vidyayala, Balangir and Blossoms School, Bhubaneswar.

The team of Aryashree Das Adhikari and Dibyajoti Das from St. Thomas Convenor Balasore were the first and the team from Odisha Adarsh Vidayala were runners up. They will go to New Delhi for the National Finals to be held in November.

Anil Dhir, Convener of INTACH’s Bhubaneswar Chapter, said that the Heritage Quiz was a part of INTACH’s initiative for heritage awareness among School children. Amiya Bhushan Tripathy IPS (Retd), State Convener of Intach gave away the prizes and certificates to the participants.