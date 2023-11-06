MPC College 1985-90 Science Students Celebrate GGT-23 at Chandipur-on-sea

Chandipur-on-sea : More than 75 members including spouses and kids of MPC College 1985-90 Batch (Science stream) celebrated their annual get-together at Purbi Sea Resort along one of the most serene, mysterious and beautiful sea beaches of India. The event organized by the members of the Balasore Chapter of the MPC College Alumni 1985-90 (Science stream) comprised fun games, talent show for members, kids and spouses and discussion on the future course of action and planning by the core committee members.

Prizes were also distributed to the winners in different games at the venue. Popularly called “Grand Get Together (GGT)”, yesterday’s event was themed “Sagar Kinare” and was a memorable one as friends from all walks of life descended at the venue from all across India and participated as they always wait for the annual extravaganza to happen and make everyone crazy during the entire day. They also went on a sightseeing near the sea beach which is well-known for it’s as the water recedes up to 5 kilometers during the ebb tide. Biologists also report many peculiar biodiversity and species at Chandipur-on-sea for its unique geo-marine circumstances. Horseshoe crab and fast moving red crabs are also found here on the beach.

The small township near Balasore also has a fishing harbor near the confluence of the Budhabalanga river at Balaramgadi. Chandipur is also known for its Integrated Test Range (ITR) under the Indian Strategic Forces Command’s control at Abdul Kalam Island, which was earlier known as Wheeler Island. A number of Indian missiles have already been tested and launched from the ITR. The members of the MPC College Alumni 1985-90 (Science stream) also enjoyed the typical sea food and finished it with the much-awaited “mudhi-mansha” (mutton curry with puffed rice) in the typical Baripada style as a remembrance of the golden college days during 1985-90 on the campus of their alma mater Maharaja Purna Chandra College. All the members present at the GGT-2023 were also given a beautiful token of love representing the unique culture of Balasore of lacquer idol making by renowned lacquer painter and art culture activist Kesu Das.