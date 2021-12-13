MCL played major role in averting fuel crisis at power plants : Coal Secretary

Talcher : Dr Anil Kumar Jain, IAS, Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, appreciated Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for playing a pivotal role in helping the nation successfully controlling and recovering from the crisis situation that had occurred due to shortage of fuel at power plants.

Dr Jain, who had arrived on a two-day official visit to MCL yesterday, reviewed the performance of the company and appreciated its role in timely scaling up coal supplies to the power plants and helping in averting the crisis situation for power in the country that aggravated in the beginning of the third quarter this financial year.

The Secretary, who was accompanied by Mr M Nagaraju, Additional Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Coal, and Mr Binay Dayal, Director (Technical), Coal India Limited, inspected coal mining and despatch operations in Talcher coalfields and chaired a review meeting with the Functional Directors and senior officers of MCL, which contributes a quarter to the total dry fuel production by Coal India.

Mr PK Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director, MCL/Northern Coalfields Limited, briefed the Secretary about performance and future plans of the company during the current financial year.

The Secretary also interacted with the coal miners and heads of local formations during his visit.

Meanwhile, motivated teams of MCL in Talcher coalfields, on 12th of December, recorded the highest ever coal loading of 66 rakes from Talcher coalfields. MCL in coordination with Railways has realigned its strategy for coal despatch from mines in Talcher coalfields.