IndiGo bags 6 awards at the 13th edition of TISS LEAPVAULT Chief Learning Officers Awards

New Delhi: To recognize individuals and corporates who have made significant impact through their Learning and Development programs, TISS LEAPVAULT Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Awards has announced IndiGo’s learning academy – ifly – a winner of four Gold and two Silver awards across six prestigious categories. IndiGo ifly, has been conferred with 6 awards including:

GOLD in L&D of the year for our ‘Innovative Industry-first virtual & blended training’

GOLD in Best Customer Service Training Program for our ‘I own my Gate’ AO&CS customer experience program’

GOLD in Best Risk/Safety/Policy Compliance Training Program for our ‘Cabin Crew Safety Training’ program

SILVER in Best Simulations Based Learning Program for our path breaking ‘Aircraft simulation training’ for engineers

SILVER in Best Leadership Development Program for our ‘Airport Manager Capability Development’ program

GOLD in Best Virtual Learning Program for our ‘Regulatory Recurrent Training for Cabin Crew and Pilots’

The 13th Annual edition of the Chief Learning Officers (CLO) Summit, India was presented at the iconic BSE – Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai.

Ms. Summi Sharma, Vice President, ifly and Customer Experience, IndiGo said, “It’s an honour to be consistently recognised and awarded for our innovative Learning and Development programmes at ifly. We are thrilled to receive these six awards from TISS LeapVault CLO, the most prestigious and sought-after awards around corporate learning and leadership development in India. At IndiGo we are committed to regular training to adapt to new scenarios and ways of travel. Our endeavour is to provide seamless service to our customers, as we celebrate the spirit of our ifly trainers who have added new dimension to the learning and development programmes at IndiGo. We want to specially thank Mr. Raj Raghavan (Senior VP – HR) and Mr. Wolfgang Prock-Schauer (President & CEO) for their mentoring & leadership.”

At ifly, IndiGo’s learning academy, over 160 highly skilled instructors regularly conduct various comprehensive training and workshops for over 24,000+ employees on Customer Service, Leadership, Ramp & Marshalling, Communication, Departure Control System, Safety & Emergency Procedures, First Aid, Dangerous goods. They also have highly specialised courses for Aviation Security, Flight Operations, Engineering. At ifly, learning is considered an investment and go above and beyond the minimum required.

The TISS Leapvault Chief Learning Officer Awards are India’s top honour for companies who make superlative investments in their employees via Learning and development. These companies leveraged learning for business impact and as a differentiator to stay ahead in their industries. The awards are application based and in the shortlisting stage, include quantitative measures weighted around efficiency, effectiveness, impact, innovativeness of the work done. The final decision is by a jury headed by TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) and LeapVault. The award categories represent the potential contribution of Learning and Development to organizations and business. The Gold, Silver or Bronze for each category is carefully identified basis impact and the quality of learning delivered. Each award is weighed against the life cycle of the organization and its proposition to the customer.