Mango announces Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador; launches SS-22 campaign with the nation’s favorite diva

Bengaluru, April 22, 2022: Spanish fashion giant, Mango, along with Myntra, today announces Bollywood sensation and nation’s dream girl, Kiara Advani, as Mango’s new brand ambassador in India. Kiara will endorse the Spring-Summer-22 collection and the campaign will be visible across regions and mediums. Mango has established itself as a brand of choice and aspiration, especially among a young fashion-forward audience in India. With its world-class offering and the association with Kiara, a fashion bellwether and beloved of the nation, Mango is set to build stronger brand salience with its shoppers and the actor’s enormous fan base across the country.

The campaign will be promoted extensively across digital mediums, including social media to reach the brand’s target audience, which largely comprises young urban shoppers. The campaign pivots on the theme of enjoying the flowers of summer and is called, ‘summer blooms with Mango’. Showcasing the outdoor summer beauty, with a fun vibe and colourful flowers, the campaign manifests the spring-summer collection to echo women who believe fashion can be fun and comfortable, while encapsulating the beauty and confidence of a successful woman.

Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood actor, Kiara Advani, said, “I’m delighted to be representing Mango, which is one of my personal favourites. I strongly relate to the brand and its philosophy and the new summer collection is an ode to women who are carefree and like to enjoy the seasons with conforming ensembles. As such, I believe, my attitude and style syncs well with the brand’s own and I look forward to being a link between the brand and its audience.”

Speaking about the association, Vishal Anand, Senior Director, Myntra said, “Kiara’s established presence has the potential to pull audiences across the nation and influence people with her sartorial choices. She is a reigning style icon of the country; her fan base is growing by the day. The association with Kiara for the new vibrant -Summer collection is sure to enamor the fashion-forward audiences of the country.,

Daniel Lopez Garcia – Head of expansion and Franchises | Board of Director Mango stated “ The new Mango Spring-Summer 2022 campaign captures the essence of summer blooms perfectly. The designs have been created by adopting the current trends, while leaving room for personal expression among women in the age group of 18-45. With Kiara onboard, we are confident of strengthening our presence further and reaching our target audience, which is also the actor’s core audience.”