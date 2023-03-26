MANASKA – A journey that will unveil the unspoken truth of spirit and mind released today in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 24 March 2023: MANASKA A film all about the journey of a man Taanish, who has lost himself within, was released today at , Bhubaneswar. Star cast of the film were present along with others at the premier show.

MANASKA directed by award winning, Indian filmmaker and director Manas Sahoo, who is predominantly known for his works in Odia films and produced by Bhabani Prasad Majhi. Co producer / writer Dr LingarajNath,

With lead actors Aswini Roy Mohapatra as Taanish, Madhumita Barik as Shalini, Bikash Choudhury as Mad Monk, Amritanshu Bishoyee as junior Taanish, Bhabani Prasad as Raghu, Debadutta Nanda as Peter, Minati Pattnaik as mad lady, Dr Nanda, Rajeswar Patra as Kantababu, the director of the movie Manas Sahoo choose the nearby areas of Bhabanipatana full of natural beauty and greenery.

Speaking on this occasion Mr Tripathy said, “MANASKA is a story of each human being, as his external expression of life that is only the reflection of his inner journey. He said this is a different kind of story which is reflecting in teaser also like a Main gate of Mandir you know the beauty of the Mandir. I am going to support the Odia Movie like this and request you also support it.

“MANASKA“ STORY.

Manaska is about journey of a man who has lost himself within.

Taanish and Shalini is the main character of this film. How to meet in a volatile situation and how to get into trouble? A journey which will answer many unspoken truths in the mind, Can Shalini bring a solution to Thanish’s inner unsolved story? Is there something in that is untold as well? Will Taanish harm Shalini with his uncontrolled rage? Where from the cities so called common man come years back?

This is all about a journey that will unwell the unspoken truth of spirit and mind.