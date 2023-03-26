Vedanta Aluminium Organises Blood Donation Camp at Lanjigarh

Bhubaneswar: Vedanta Limited, Lanjigarh, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, organized a voluntary blood donation camp at its Occupational Health Centre at Lanjigarh operations in association with Odisha Blood Center, Kalahandi District. Employees, families and business partners of Vedanta Aluminium joined in the blood donation camp, and over 200 units of blood were donated to Odisha Blood Center, Kalahandi. This is the highest amount of blood Vedanta Aluminium,Lanjigarh has ever collected in a single blood donation camp.

With the aim to increase awareness about the importance of blood donation, especially among youngsters, the camp witnessed a huge participation from people. In FY23, Vedanta Aluminium contributed more than 500 units of blood to support local blood banks in and around Lanjigarh through employee volunteerism.

Speaking about Vedanta Aluminium’s blood donation camp, Mr. GG Pal, Dy. CEO – Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, community health is one of the most important pillars of our social endeavours. Blood donation is a humanitarian act that is critical to saving lives and we are glad to play our humble part in this endeavour. It gives us immense pleasure to see our employees, business partners, and their families come forward in such big numbers to make this initiative a success. We will continue to elevate our interventions towards healthcare, sustainable livelihood, quality education, skill development and women’s empowerment to bring socio-economic growth in the lives of local communities.”

Vedanta Aluminium offers a diverse range of basic and specialized health services in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, both within and near its operational areas. These services include:

· The Vedanta Hospital at Lanjigarh is a 20-bed multi-specialty medical facility at Lanjigarh, well equipped with doctors, physiotherapists and visiting specialists, and 24X7 ambulance service for referrals.

· Kalahandi has witnessed a decrease in the prevalence of malaria due to awareness campaigns run by Vedanta and free of cost health services rendered by the Vedanta Hospital. Over 60,000 people visit the Vedanta Hospital at Lanjigarh every year.

· The BALCO Medical Centre (BMC) is a state-of-the-art multi-modality cancer diagnostic and therapeutic facility hospital in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. It is the largest cancer hospital of its kind in eastern and central Indiaand is critical in bridging the cancer treatment gap in eastern India. The hospital is sought-after for its advanced medical care facilities, renowned oncologists, and compassionate care to patients.

· The company operates Mobile Health Units in its areas of operation, providing basic healthcare services to more than 55,000 people in remote villages.